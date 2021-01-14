Wintry mix transitions into snow tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry mix continues this afternoon and eventually will transition into snow throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will still be a few degrees above freezing at the surface, but we could start to see that snow accumulate.

Areas of snow will continue tonight as this low-pressure system stalls across the area, this could also bring in the potential for fog tomorrow morning. The second round pushes through tomorrow bringing scattered snow showers throughout the day.

Windy conditions are also expected today and tomorrow. When the system is all over with, a general 1 to 3 inches of snow is still expected with the potential for higher amounts mainly northwest of Waterloo.

Highs this weekend drop into the upper 20s with overcast skies on Saturday and another system pushing in on Sunday, sticking around until Monday.

