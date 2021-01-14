Advertisement

Wintry mix transitions into snow tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry mix continues this afternoon and eventually will transition into snow throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will still be a few degrees above freezing at the surface, but we could start to see that snow accumulate.

Areas of snow will continue tonight as this low-pressure system stalls across the area, this could also bring in the potential for fog tomorrow morning. The second round pushes through tomorrow bringing scattered snow showers throughout the day.

Windy conditions are also expected today and tomorrow. When the system is all over with, a general 1 to 3 inches of snow is still expected with the potential for higher amounts mainly northwest of Waterloo.

Highs this weekend drop into the upper 20s with overcast skies on Saturday and another system pushing in on Sunday, sticking around until Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Officials identify man killed in skid loader accident on Tuesday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Ronald Weston and fiancé Michael
Fiancé of Fairfax fire victim keeping his memory going
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Winter weather making a comeback on Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Snow with travel impacts
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Winter Weather Alerts as of 11 a.m. on January 14th.
Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight
Snow tonight
First Alert Forecast