Wintry mess arrives Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve been watching this complex system all week, and it’s still on track to arrive in our area Thursday.

Plan on a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to move in from the west as the morning goes on. This batch will eventually transition to some snow and probably start to accumulate despite temperatures being above freezing by a few degrees.

Thursday night, this system will pinwheel back over the area and stall, likely leading to areas of snow slowly pushing west and allowing fog to develop by Friday morning. Within the fog may be some freezing drizzle.

On Friday, the second part of the system moves through which should be in the form of scattered snow. Winds will ramp back up going into Friday night. When the system is all over with, a general 1 to 3 inches of snow is still expected with the potential for higher amounts mainly northwest of Waterloo.

Plan on a cloudy weekend with a weak system arriving on Sunday into Monday.

There are already some winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for some areas. Keep an eye on the Weather Alerts page throughout the day and into Friday.

