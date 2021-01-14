Why we don’t know when or where you’ll get a COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: “My mom is 79 and she has not got{ten} her shot. We live in Jones County. When is she going to get hers?”

Source: Multiple conversations with different local public health departments

Answer: Unfortunately, we don’t know the answer on when you’ll get the vaccine because public health departments are waiting for more information.

Multiple levels of government make the decision on who gets vaccinated next and those decisions haven’t been made yet.

In Iowa, the State Health Department makes those decisions.

It receives guidance from a council of statewide experts called the Infectious Disease Advisory Council and the federal government. But the state health department can change their recommendation.

This happened Monday when the Director of State Public Health added lawmakers and health inspectors to a recent list.

But then Local Public Health Departments have to make decisions on their own on how to vaccinate the next phase. Like, should Teachers or First Responders be the first to get it?

A lot of these decisions were not made in advance, so we can’t answer the question of when people will get the vaccine.

