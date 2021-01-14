Waterloo man arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo arrested 22-year-old Quintorey Kemp on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon after they say he shot a man in the face in December.
Authorities say Kemp drove up next to another vehicle where 44-year-old Terrel Manning was sitting and fired several shots.
Manning was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials found 6 shell casings at the scene.
Kemp is waiting on a trial for a traffic stop in May where officers say they found a handgun.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.