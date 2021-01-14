Waterloo man arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo arrested 22-year-old Quintorey Kemp on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon after they say he shot a man in the face in December.

Authorities say Kemp drove up next to another vehicle where 44-year-old Terrel Manning was sitting and fired several shots.

Manning was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials found 6 shell casings at the scene.

Kemp is waiting on a trial for a traffic stop in May where officers say they found a handgun.

