UK study suggest COVID-19 infection immunity lasts for about 5 months

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - People who have been infected by COVID-19 may have immunity to the virus for around five months.

This is according to preliminary findings in a new study led by Public Health England, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The study followed two groups of UK healthcare workers for up to six months. One of the workers had no evidence of previous infection and the other had evidence of past infection.

It concluded that past infection reduces the changes of catching the virus again by 83 percent for at least five months, but doesn’t eliminate it.

The researchers will continue to study antibody responses to infection and the impact of COVID-19 vaccines.

England is currently under a stringent national lockdown after cases surged over the holiday period. The UK has recorded more than 3.2 million infection cases so far.

