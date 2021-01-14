UIHC doctor participating in clinical trial for new COVID 19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care is participating in the Phase 3 clinical trial for a new COVID-19 Vaccine. A UIHC doctor is one of the 250 participants enrolled in the Novavax trial.

Doctor Steve Polyak says he wanted to do his part and bring more attention to the fact that more vaccine candidates are needed. The first two that received approval, Pfizer and Moderna, won’t be enough to fill the worldwide need quickly. Polyak received his first injection on January 9th. He is scheduled to get the second one later this month.

“They give you the vaccine, and they observe you for 30 minutes or so just because of the history of the allergic reaction we’re seeing with the Pfizer and Moderna ones, but everything went well. I got the injection. It didn’t hurt and I didn’t have a reaction, and participation has been easy because they ask you questions on a daily basis but it’s through an app on your phone,” said Polyak.

Polyak says what makes this vaccine different is it’s more traditional, in that it’s protein based. The vaccine uses a similar technology to some seasonal flu vaccines.

A benefit of this Novavax vaccine is that it doesn’t require ultra cold storage. It can just be kept in a refrigerator. He also expects this vaccine could be used on the new strain but that is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.