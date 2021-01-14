Advertisement

Two more suspects charged in Sioux City New Year’s killing

generic shooting graphic
generic shooting graphic(MGN online)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -Two more suspects have been arrested in a fatal shooting at a New Year’s party in Sioux City.

Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer, both 18, were arrested Wednesday and are each being held on $500,000 bond.

Morales’ brother, 19-year-old Christopher Morales, of Sioux City, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and four other counts after the shooting.

Court documents say the three forced someone into the house where the party was being held and then fired at least 27 shots into the house.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis was killed and three others were injured. Police say detectives are not seeking any other suspects.

