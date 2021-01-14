State-operated Test Iowa sites to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The sites include:

Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

Pottawattamie County — 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs

Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Sites will reopen the next day on January 19 with normal testing hours.

Go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours for all Test Iowa sites are listed on coronavirus.iowa.gov.

