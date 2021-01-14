Advertisement

State-operated Test Iowa sites to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The sites include:

  • Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo
  • Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids
  • Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines
  • Pottawattamie County — 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs
  • Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Sites will reopen the next day on January 19 with normal testing hours.

Go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours for all Test Iowa sites are listed on coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Officials identify man killed in skid loader accident on Tuesday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Ronald Weston and fiancé Michael
Fiancé of Fairfax fire victim keeping his memory going
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Winter weather making a comeback on Thursday

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, top officials overseeing child welfare at the Department of Health...
No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic, HHS leaders say
Vaccine update for southcentral Kentucky
Why we don’t know when or where you’ll get a COVID-19 vaccine
COVID: States struggle to ramp up vaccination efforts
COVID: States struggle to ramp up vaccination efforts
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems