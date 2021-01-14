Advertisement

Snow with travel impacts

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex storm brings a variety of weather to the upper Midwest. Fronts have pushed to the east no the area of low pressure takes over. Snowfall is likely tonight bringing generally 1-3″ to most of eastern Iowa, 3-6″ possible across our northwest zone. Snow continues to our west along with windy conditions that have prompted a blizzard warning, while much of eastern Iowa remains in a winter weather advisory. Watch for slippery roads and reduce visibilities through the morning commute on Friday. Stay safe and have a good night!

