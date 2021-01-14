Advertisement

Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vatican.(Source: Vatican News)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

