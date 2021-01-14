Police say 2 dogs attacked delivery driver in northeast Iowa

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in northeastern Iowa say a delivery driver was hospitalized after being attacked in La Porte City by two dogs that also attacked a postal carrier.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the attack happened Wednesday morning after the dogs escaped their fenced backyard and ran down a FedEx driver.

Police Chief Chris Brecher says the woman suffered significant bites and tears before she was able to escape to her vehicle.

Brecher says the dogs then attacked a letter carrier. It was unclear whether the letter carrier suffered any injuries.

Police say one of the dogs was hit by a car as officials chased the animals and had to be euthanized. Police say the other dog is under quarantine.

