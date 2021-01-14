Advertisement

No. 15 Ohio St women snap Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket between Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10)...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket between Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10) and forward Tanaya Beacham, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and No. 15 Ohio State beat Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday to snap the Hawkeyes’ 42-game home winning streak.

Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor’s 61.

Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but took its first lead since the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Gabby Hutcherson with 1:29 left in regulation. It was the final field goal of the fourth quarter as Kate Martin forced overtime at the line with 54.4 seconds left.

McKenna Warnock pulled Iowa within 83-82 on a layup with 37.8 seconds. After Greene made 1 of 2 free throws for a two-point lead, the Hawkeye’s star freshman Caitlin Clark was off on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Aaliyah Patty had 12 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten). The Buckeyes were 10 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Clark had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Iowa (8-3, 4-3). She entered averaging 25.6 points per game despite scoring just eight points against No. 22 Northwestern on Saturday. Warnock added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Gabbie Marshall scored 10 points.

Clark scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 13-3 run for a 26-17 lead. Martin beat the halftime buzzer with a putback for a 44-32 lead.

