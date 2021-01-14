New YMCA in Marion to open on Monday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - “They say life is a journey and that is what we were on. I think I’ve been working on this project for about 15 or 16 years. It’s a destination place. It is for all ages, all people and we’re really excited about Rolling it out to the community,” said OPN architect David Sorg.

It’s been a lot of work but as soon as you walk in the doors of the new Marion YMCA you quickly realize it was all worth it. Sorg, who designed the new YMCA, nailed it. It has that wow factor.

“Connectivity was a huge driver,” Sorg said. “You can see all the major uses are visible from the second you walk in the front door. Do you have a really strong connection to the community and a strong sense of place. Then you can see daylighting every space is naturally lit. It’s proven that it’s important for mental health, physical health, it energizes you and allows people to hit their peak performance.”

In addition to being a beautiful facility, the new Marion Y has everthing you need.

“Three gymnasiums that are full-size basketball courts. We have the aquatic center which has a recreational pool in a lap pool and a splash pad for the kids. The track is an 8 mile track it goes around the gymnasiums. It is built for the future it’s not just for today.”

Zach Bohannon, who by the way fittingly made the first basket in the new Y, grew up in the old Marion Y with his brothers and knows how important this new facility is to the next generation.

“If you just think back to all the phenomenal girls and boys basketball players that used The old Marion YMCA as there go to place on snow days are you sports or whatever took them to get to the next level. Whether it was the Printy’s to Gibbs The Stokes or our family, or Pages even they all used a smaller facility i’ve never met the needs what are community had to offer. Right now to be able to open up this 70,000 square-foot facility he’s going to be an incredible amenity for the future.”

