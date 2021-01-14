Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry mix continues this afternoon and eventually will transition into snow throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will still be a few degrees above freezing at the surface, but we could start to see that snow accumulate.

The majority of eastern Iowa is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with areas in the western portion of the state under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. Falling precipitation and snow could lead to slick roads and snow-covered roads tonight. If you have to travel, especially to the west, you’ll need to take it slow and give yourself plenty of time.

Areas of snow will continue tonight as this low-pressure system stalls across the area, this could also bring in the potential for fog tomorrow morning. The second round pushes through tomorrow bringing scattered snow showers throughout the day. General timing keeps mixed precipitation in the area through the afternoon and early evening hours. Snow will be likely through the overnight hours and the morning commute tomorrow. There may be some breaks that lead to fog in the morning before another round of snow possible during the day on Friday.

When the system is all over with, a general 1 to 3 inches of snow is still expected with the potential for higher amounts mainly northwest of Waterloo.

Gusty winds look to be likely in the western half of the state that could lead to those blizzard conditions. In eastern Iowa, wind gusts could near 35 mph and still amke for hazardous travel at times.

Highs this weekend drop into the upper 20s with overcast skies on Saturday and another system pushing in on Sunday, sticking around until Monday bringing the chance of snow. Keep up to date with the latest information by downloading the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App in your app store.

