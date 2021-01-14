Man involved in Cedar River Landing shooting incident faces charge of attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man is now charged with attempted murder after police say he walked into a bar and tried to shoot someone.

Johnny Hill Junior appeared in court Thursday morning.

Police say the incident on October 2 led to an active shooter situation at Cedar River Landing.

That’s located at 301 F Avenue Northwest, not far from I-380 and the Cedar River.

Police identified Hill from a security video.

He already faces multiple charges from that night, after police say officers arrested him at an apartment with drugs, guns, scales and cash.

