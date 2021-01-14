Man accused of demanding $50K from woman at gunpoint

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged in Iowa with felony extortion and domestic assault counts after police say he threatened to shoot a woman if she didn’t give him thousands of dollars.

The Globe Gazette reports that 27-year-old Anthony Scott Moore was arrested Tuesday, and charges were filed Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County.

Police say Moore admitted to investigators that he held a gun to a woman’s head in a Mason City home and threatened to kill her if she didn’t write him a $50,000 check.

Police say he also took a cellphone from the woman and disconnected the 911 call she was trying to make. Moore is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond.

