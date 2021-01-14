Advertisement

Iowa National Guard sending 250 troops to Washington, D.C.

Members of the Iowa National Guard's Ironman Battalion during their send-off ceremony,...
Members of the Iowa National Guard's Ironman Battalion during their send-off ceremony, live-streamed to family who couldn't be present on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -The head of the Iowa National Guard says Iowa is sending 250 soldiers and airmen to the U.S. Capitol, after officials called for additional support for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ben Corell says initially Iowa had been scheduled to send 15 airmen to Washington, D.C., but because of the attack last week guard soldiers from all states and territories were asked to send support.

He and Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to send 250 additional Iowa National Guard members by this weekend.

Corell says so far no Iowa National Guard support has been needed for security at the Iowa Capitol.

Test Iowa sites to be closed on MLK Day
Government buildings boarded up in Des Moines ahead of Inauguration Day
