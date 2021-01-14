Advertisement

Iowa vs Michigan State game postponed due to COVID

The game’s cancellation comes after the announcement of an additional positive COVID test within Michigan State’s program
Michigan State's Aaron Henry, top left, goes up for a shot against Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15)...
Michigan State's Aaron Henry, top left, goes up for a shot against Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 78-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
IOW CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa men’s basketball game against Michigan State scheduled for Thursday, January 14th, is being postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within Michigan State’s program.

According to a press release, the decision was mutually agreed upon “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants.”

Michigan State made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday night.

The two institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. No final decision has been made for any of Michigan State’s scheduled games beyond Thursday’s postponement.

