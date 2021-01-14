Iowa vs Michigan State game postponed due to COVID

IOW CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa men’s basketball game against Michigan State scheduled for Thursday, January 14th, is being postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within Michigan State’s program.

According to a press release, the decision was mutually agreed upon “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants.”

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE II 🚨



Thursday's Big Ten game between MSU & Iowa is being postponed as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.



The institutions will work with the Conference to identify rescheduling options. pic.twitter.com/3o8ydJenUv — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 14, 2021

Michigan State made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday night.

Tomorrow's game vs Iowa has been postponed. — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 14, 2021

The two institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. No final decision has been made for any of Michigan State’s scheduled games beyond Thursday’s postponement.

