FilmScene getting ready to help host Sundance Film Festival

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Sundance Film Festival is one of the largest independent film festivals around. This year, because of COVID-19 -- the festival is all spread out... and that means some of the films will be coming to Iowa City.

Andrew Sherburne is the executive director at FilmScene in Iowa City. He says, after a slow year due to COVID-19, he’s excited to see people back in the theaters for what he hopes will be an exciting weekend.

”There were really so few reasons for celebration in the movie world this year. Things have not been what we wanted them to be, so this is an opportunity to do something that feels good, something that’s a little out of the ordinary in a good way,” says Sherburne.

Sherburne says they’ve been planning for their role in the festival since last summer.

To make things as safe as possible, FilmScene will be holding a raffle for each screening during the festival. One lucky winner per screening will get to bring a small group of their friends and family to fill up these seats and enjoy the film.

FilmScene is one of nearly 30 venues hosting the festival, starting January 28th and running through February 1st. They’ll be showing 8 films throughout that weekend at their location at The Chauncy Building.

Sherburne says while the event won’t bring in a significant amount of money due to the limited seating, it will give them a chance to reconnect with their audiences. ”I think it’s a testament not just to our programming, which I think they recognize, but also to our audiences. There are people here who have a deep appreciation for film, and so congratulations Eastern Iowa! You know, I think this is about you as well,” says Sherburne.

Tickets will be available to FilmScene members starting Thursday, and to the public starting Friday.

Virtual screening tickets are also available through the Sundance Film Festival site here.

