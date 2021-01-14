Fans rejoice as Taco Bell says its bringing back potatoes to its menu

Advertisement

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced it will bring back potatoes to its menu after removing them last year.

The restaurant said it removed the potatoes in 2020 in an effort to simplify the menu, but many reached out to the company with the goal of getting the menu items back.

Taco Bell will add Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco to its menu on March 11.

Company leaders said this is part of the chain’s goal of adding more vegetarian items to the menu, as it is also working with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based protein that will go into testing later this year.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” Taco Bell global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said.

Customers who are pursuing vegetarian options can swap meat for potatoes or beans on any Taco Bell menu item.

The return of potatoes also led to some calling for Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza, but the company dodged the request in a response on Twitter.

