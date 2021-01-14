Advertisement

Dubuque County inches closer to finishing Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccinations

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County health leaders say they have administered around 90 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines they have been allocated thus far.

Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the Dubuque County Public Health Department, said they expect to finish vaccinating health care workers in the county within the next two weeks.

Corrigan said the county has been able to move quicker through phase 1A thanks to some vaccine doses transfers from smaller, less populated counties that have already completed the first phase.

”We were able to get a transfer approved from Clayton County to bring that here so that we can keep working on our 1A priority groups as quickly as possible,” she explained. “That is going to be happening all across the state, but it does require the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to approve those vaccine transfers.”

New data from the IDPH said, as of Tuesday, more than 3,800 people in Dubuque County had already received at least the first vaccine dose.

However, Corrigan said it is still a fluid situation when it comes to when they will begin vaccinating those in Phase 1B. That group includes first responders, and school staff and childcare workers.

“We have to be understanding with allocation changes and the way they are distributing the vaccines,” she said. “But we are trying to be flexible and let our vaccine partners know that we have to be ready to give vaccine when it arrives because, the more we give out, then the more we will be allocated from the state.”

Corrigan mentioned some long-term care facilities in the county will have to wait until the last week of January to get their vaccines, which slows the vaccination process for Phase 1B.

