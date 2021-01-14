COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000 in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,532 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 301,442 people have tested positive for the virus.

The state also reported an additional 19 COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 4,251 people in Iowa have died with the virus.

The state’s data shows COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 3,888 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 363 of the reported deaths.

A total of 262,225 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased on Thursday. The state reported a total of 532 people are hospitalized with the virus. That number is up from the 516 people reportedly hospitalized on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 86 more patients were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus. There are 85 people in the ICU and 35 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,176 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,410,318 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

