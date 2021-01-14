Community of Washington rallying behind boy injured in house explosion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in one part of Washington, Iowa are still recovering after a house explosion in the city last week. The force of last Monday’s explosion killed one man. However, the city is rallying over the recovery a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Kelley Thomas and Renee Guy said they, like many others, were shocked after hearing about what happened. Guy started a fundraiser for the young man who is a friend of her son’s -- asking for donations on social media. The response came fast.

“The first reaction I had hearing about this was of course there’s a tragedy here and there’s a hardship here in this community, and my first reaction was I know this community, and what they have done for myself and the other two ladies and their families and it’s important for our community to come together,” said Guy.

Guy says people have been giving whatever they can offer from gift cards to clothing to money. Thomas says the boy is doing well, but has a lot of mental and physical recovery ahead, but says he has been extremely thankful for the donations he’s gotten.

“Angie told me there were some donations and so I came and picked them up and took them to him. He opened the box and it was like Christmas Day for him. He’s 12 and there are so many 12-year-olds out there that maybe would not have the same reaction, and he was so grateful,” Thomas said.

The YMCA of Washington County is also helping with the fundraising effort. Angie Goodwin says the young man is very active with the Y, and says he always gave back. Now, she wants to give to someone who played a big role in her life and this community.

“He is a young man that one Summer, he set up lemonade stand and all Summer collected money at the stand. Then turned around at the end of the Summer and donated it back so we could put it towards this new building that we are in today,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin says they are hoping to also use their efforts to help the other families affected.

People who want to give to this effort can reach out to the YMCA of Washington County.

