Cedar Falls police investigating crash that injured multiple people Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials responded to the crash at around 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 58 and Greenhill Road.

In a news release, officials said the crash happened when a vehicle heading eastbound on Greenhill Road collided with a vehicle that was turning east from northbound traffic on Highway 58.

Names of the people injured and their condition have not been released, but officials said occupants from both vehicles were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612.

