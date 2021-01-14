Advertisement

Audit: Improper reimbursements to Des Moines school workers

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -Iowa’s state auditor says Des Moines Public Schools made more than $200,000 in improper payments to a district maintenance and projects specialist and a maintenance contractor.

The audit report released Wednesday says school funds were used to reimburse contractor Ja-Ra Enterprises for costs of various school repair and construction projects from 2013 to February 2020.

But auditors determined that many of the purchases included items that were not necessary or reasonable for the projects and personal in nature — including purchases of clothes, snack foods, electronic items, ammunition and cigarettes that went to district project facilitator specialist William Joseph Hinrichs and Ja-Ra contractor Kevin Kurth.

Neither Hinrichs nor Kurth could be reached for comment Wednesday.

