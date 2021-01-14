Advertisement

A wintry mess arrives today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve been watching this complex system all week and it’s still on track to arrive in our area today. Plan on a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to move in from the west as the morning goes on. This batch will eventually transition to some snow and probably start to accumulate despite temperatures being above freezing by a few degrees. Tonight, this system will pinwheel back over the area and stall, likely leading to areas of snow slowly pushing west and allowing fog to develop by tomorrow morning. Within the fog may be some freezing drizzle. Tomorrow, the second part of the system moves through which should be in the form of scattered snow. Winds will ramp back up going into tomorrow night. When the system is all over with, a general 1 to 3 inches of snow is still expected with the potential for higher amounts mainly northwest of Waterloo. Plan on a cloudy weekend with a weak system arriving on Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Officials identify man killed in skid loader accident on Tuesday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Ronald Weston and fiancé Michael
Fiancé of Fairfax fire victim keeping his memory going
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Winter weather making a comeback on Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Snow with travel impacts
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Winter Weather Alerts as of 11 a.m. on January 14th.
Mixed precipitation transitions into snow tonight
Snow tonight
Wintry mix transitions into snow tonight
Snow tonight
First Alert Forecast