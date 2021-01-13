Yes, you should still wear a mask after a COVID-19 Vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question:

Source: CDC and an infectious disease expert at the University of Iowa

Answer: You need to wear a mask because public health agencies are still learning about the protection the vaccine provides under real-life conditions, so it’s important to continue to use all available tools to stop the virus from spreading.

The federal agency also said masks keep people safe who can’t yet take the vaccine.

Kelly Baker, who is an infectious disease expert and professor at the University of Iowa, said the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting the virus just those severe symptoms.

”You can still be exposed and infected by the virus after the second shot,” she said. “The vaccines have been proven to stop symptoms and of course server symptoms.”

She said public health measures to mitigate the virus will continue until transmission of the virus is wiped out.

You can find other answers to frequently asked questions here, from Linn County Public Health.

Or you can ask your question to KCRG.

