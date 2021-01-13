Advertisement

Winter weather making a comeback on Thursday

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a few days of pleasant conditions with sunshine mixed in, wintry weather will be returning to eastern Iowa to end the workweek.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, beginning early Thursday morning and lasting through Thursday afternoon, for areas generally along and north of U.S. Highway 30. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Crawford (WI), Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Franklin, Floyd, Grant (WI), Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Jackson, Jo Daviess (IL), Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(KCRG)

TIMING: An area of rain and snow moves in during the morning hours of Thursday, which will eventually transition to all snow. Precipitation will fall across a broad range of time, extending into Friday in the form of at least scattered snow showers.

“The long duration of this winter system will be the most notable feature of it, with precipitation falling across two days,” Corey Thompson, TV9 Meteorologist, said. “So, consider the amount of time it will take for the predicted snowfall totals to accumulate, and we’re not talking about a completely crippling snowstorm in most of the viewing area.”

IMPACTS: Mixed precipitation could cause some slippery roads during the Thursday morning commute. However, the potential for ice accumulation from freezing rain is fairly low, due to air temperatures being near or above the freezing mark. As colder air moves in later in the day on Thursday, slippery roads will be possible as snow begins to show some light accumulation.

“Unlike the more significant storm system that we saw just before New Year’s, the snowfall rate won’t be quite as intense,” Thompson said. “This, combined with the warmer temperatures for most of the event, should allow road crews to keep up.”

AMOUNTS: A range of 1 to 3 inches is possible across the entire TV9 viewing area before precipitation ends later on Friday. The most likely area for the heaviest accumulations will be north of U.S. Highway 20.

AFTER THE STORM: Temperatures return to near or just below normal levels in the low to mid 20s for highs for the weekend. However, the overall weather pattern looks fairly quiet at this time, with mostly dry conditions aside from a slight chance for light snow on Monday.

