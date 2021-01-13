West High wins Tuesday duel against Linn-Mar 108-62

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West/Liberty boys swim team defeated the Linn-Mar Lions 108-62 on Tuesday night, thanks to winning six individual events.

Holden Carter, Kirk Brotherton, Max Gerke, Boyd Skelley, and Jordan Christensen were the individual champions for the Trojans. Brotherwon paired a win in the 50 free (21.79) with a victory in the 100 free (48.80).

Linn-Mar’s Aiden Carstensen and Cooper Callahan won individual events for the Lions. Carstensen topped the field in the 200 yard freestyle (1:46.40) while Callahan took first in the 200 yard IM (1:58.86)

