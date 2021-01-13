Waterloo police chief a candidate for New Mexico job

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police chief Joel Fitzgerald is in the running for a job as police chief in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Fitzgerald is one of 25 candidates under consideration.

Fitzgerald has been the Waterloo police chief for 7 months. He spent 4 years as police chief in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since starting at the Waterloo police department, he has also applied for a job as the Miami, Florida, police chief.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.