Senator Grassley visits Manchester, suggests Trump ‘lay low’

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sen. Chuck Grassley says Congress should focus on working with the Biden administration rather than impeaching President Donald Trump while touring Henderson in Manchester this morning.

The manufacturing company makes large equipment to treat roads in bad weather. After a tour of the facility, Grassley took questions from some of the workers at the manufacturing company. Some of those questions related to the pandemic response.

“When you pay $600 a person on top of their unemployment you’re paying them more not to work than to work, it’s kind of hard to get people to go to work. We won’t repeat that,” Grassley said.

The senator also took questions from the media commenting on the push for the impeachment of Trump with just one week left in his term.

“Would it be constitutional to do an impeachment at that point? I think we’re too much concentrated on something that isn’t going to be an issue in one week,” Grassley said.

Grassley’s advice to President Trump was to lay low.

“Lay low for a long time, and I say that with respect for his policies,” Grassley said.

The Senator said he plans to focus his efforts on working with the incoming Biden administration.

“I think we can work together not only to unite but to move on,” Grassley said.

On the topic of free speech when it comes to content decisions made on Facebook and Twitter, he said those companies have gone too far.

“The reason they get away with it is they can’t be sued,” Grassley said.

It’s something Grassley said he plans to address by potentially siding to repeal the law that protects them from legal action, or at least making adjustments to it.

“It’s going to be dramatically changed and I’m going to help dramatically change it,” Grassley said.

