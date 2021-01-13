Rain and snow late week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a mild stretch of January weather, a wintry turn is coming. Clouds start the day with a rain/snow mix in the morning, which could transition to snow as cold air moves into the state. As the backside of the systems spins moisture around snow showers continue on Friday. Accumulations of 1-3″ across the state are expected from this system. Temperatures under a cloudy sky for the weekend will be in the middle to upper 20s.

