Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been arrested after officials say they stole a grill from the American Legion Post 45 in Manchester.

The grill was reportedly stolen from a parking lot located at 206 N Franklin Street on November 30. The American Legion said it was recovered on December 8.

Law enforcement later arrested 48-year-old Laurie Selby and her husband 31-year-old Dallas Selby, both from Manchester.

In a criminal complaint, officials said the two pulled away the $12,000 custom-made smoker grill using their pickup truck on November 30 at around 5:17 p.m.

During the investigation, officers saw video footage of the two stealing the grill. Witnesses identified the suspects with the grill and said they were trying to sell it.

Both Laurie Selby and Dallas Selby have been charged with theft.

The American Legion said the grill is mainly used for the post’s monthly steak fry fundraisers, which have been put on hold during the pandemic in the hopes they can start again in the spring.

