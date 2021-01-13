Advertisement

Officials identify man killed in skid loader accident on Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials identified the man that died in a skid loader accident at 1774 Cottage Grove Parkway on Tuesday afternoon as 74-year-old Richard Shanahan.

Officials said the Springville man, was assisting another person who was using a Bobcat skid loader to clean up downed trees.

The driver of the skid loader back partially over Shanahan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

