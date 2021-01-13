Local non-profit holding first of many town halls to tackle social issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A non-profit founded to tackle poverty, rural development, economic justice, and racial and social justice is holding their first of 25 town halls on Wednesday to that end.

Organizers started the social welfare organization New Frontier Action in July 2020. They’ve identified 25 counties in Iowa with poverty rates above the statewide average. Now they’ll meet with local government officials in each county, holding town hall events to tackle those issues.

Their first event is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, where they’ll be joined by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

“We are talking to local leaders who have been working for working people, putting politics aside, and getting things done,” said New Frontier Action Board President Eddie Mauro. “Mayor Hart is one of those leaders who has put politics aside and looked out for Waterloo residents.”

Mayor Hart added “I’m excited that New Frontier Action is out there looking out for folks who have been ignored by politicians in Washington for far too long. This should be a great conversation.”

New Frontier Action is hosting the event virtually on their website, and they will also stream it on all their major digital platforms. Anyone who wants to attend can RSVP here.

