Advertisement

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik.(Jeopardy!)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Jeopardy!” has announced a roster of well-known guest hosts set to take the podium of the popular quiz show later this season, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

The list includes iconic journalist and author Katie Couric, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress, author, host and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

As part of each guest host’s appearance, the show will make a donation to a charity of the host’s choice. The amount donated will equal the amount of winnings contestants accumulate during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards will also serve as guest host for two weeks, immediately following a set of episodes currently airing featuring former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings as host.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Richards said. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Trebek died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had served as host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.

Richards says the show will announce additional guest hosts later in the season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Officials identify man killed in skid loader accident on Tuesday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Sand road, Johnson County , Ia. Taken around 7 am on January 6, 2021.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday
Ronald Weston and fiancé Michael
Fiancé of Fairfax fire victim keeping his memory going
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Winter weather making a comeback on Thursday

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2008 file photo, United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller reacts...
Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC
Clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli's lawyers said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 that Giannulli...
Mossimo Giannulli asks to finish prison sentence at home
generic shooting graphic
Two more suspects charged in Sioux City New Year’s killing
Fred Rogers wife, Mrs. Joanne Rogers, left, visits with friends, including Pittsburgh Steelers...
Joanne Rogers, widow of TV’s famed Mister Rogers, dies at 92
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International...
Most major US airlines ban guns in luggage for DC flights