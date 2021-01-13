Iowa officials lay out initial plan for COVID-19 Phase 1B

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Iowa within the next few weeks.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Phase 1B will start by February 1, at the latest. The state says this will focus on people who are over 75 years old, and other high-risk populations. That includes people living with disabilities or in correctional facilities. Workers at meatpacking plants, a site where several outbreaks have occurred during the pandemic, will also be included in this phase.

IDPH says the state will need between 300 to 400 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines to complete Phase 1A. Iowa has received a total of 226,000 doses so far.

The state has not provided specific details on where people included in Phase 1B will receive their vaccines.

