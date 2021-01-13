Advertisement

Eastern Iowa educator seeks donations of snow pants, boots for students in need

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Linn educator called on friends and family to donate winter clothing for students in need in a social media post that gained traction fast.

“Within 20 minutes of my post, I probably had $400 donated from friends of mine, college friends, and relatives all across the country,” Kimberly Graven, North Linn Elementary’s principal, said.

Graven said she learned three students in one of her friend’s kindergarten classes at Kenwood Leadership Academy required boots and snow pants. Graven took it upon herself to start buying some winter gear for the students.

After checking to see if kids in her school needed help, more and more donations continued to come in and go to Cedar Rapids children in need.

“All I said was, ‘Hey guys, with everything negative going on around the world right now, I want to help kids get some snow gear,’” Graven said. “People I haven’t talked to in 15 years jumped right in my messages, within five minutes, saying they would send money.”

Though she calls it a small grassroots effort, she said the dozen boots, snow pants, and gloves she donated mean a lot to a child.

“Something as little as getting snow pants can make a kindergartener’s whole year,” Graven said. “There’s a lot of negativity going on, and this is something we can do to turn the focus on something positive.”

Those wishing to donate can reach Graven by email or call your local school and see if there is a need.

