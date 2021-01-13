Dry today, complex system arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another dry day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should range from the upper 30s to mid-40s depending on your location. Our main focus is on the system set to move in tomorrow morning. It’s a complex two-part system with a very odd track for this time of year. The general thinking is that precipitation should start off as a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning, possibly mixing with sleet as well. This represents part one and should move east through the day. Part two occurs on Friday when the low pressure system stalls to our northeast, wrapping snow showers back around itself through the day. When the snow from both days is added up, a 1 to 3 inch general snow forecast seems to be the most likely route. Any deviation in track or strength could change this, but that appears most likely for now. Plan on cloudy and cooler weather into the weekend.

