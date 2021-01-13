Advertisement

Dry today, complex system arrives tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another dry day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should range from the upper 30s to mid-40s depending on your location. Our main focus is on the system set to move in tomorrow morning. It’s a complex two-part system with a very odd track for this time of year. The general thinking is that precipitation should start off as a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning, possibly mixing with sleet as well. This represents part one and should move east through the day. Part two occurs on Friday when the low pressure system stalls to our northeast, wrapping snow showers back around itself through the day. When the snow from both days is added up, a 1 to 3 inch general snow forecast seems to be the most likely route. Any deviation in track or strength could change this, but that appears most likely for now. Plan on cloudy and cooler weather into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Get set for another mild January day
A tree lays on the ground in southeast Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, following a...
2020 breaks record for number of billion-dollar disasters
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast