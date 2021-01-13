Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Iowa, 1,845 more cases reported

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported an additional 10 COVID-19 related deaths, and 1,845 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 299,910 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,232 total Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data shows COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 3,872 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 360 of the reported deaths.

A total of 260,502 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reported 516 people are in the hospital with the virus, with 82 patients having been admitted to hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 79 people in the ICU and 30 on ventilators. Ventilator usage has continued to drop substantially in the state since it peaked at 155 people on ventilators on November 24.

Hospitalizations and ventilator usage has dropped significantly since peaking in mid-November.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,254 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,405,142 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 35.1 percent.

As of Monday, 91,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

