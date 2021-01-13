Citation dropped against Dubuque Starbucks after traffic problem fixed

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have dropped a citation against the Starbucks on Dodge Street because of traffic flow improvements.

The city originally issued the citation in July, saying cars lining up at the coffee shop obstructed public roads and caused traffic issues in the area. Since then, improvements include a two-lane drive-thru system that has eased traffic congestion.

A frontage road is still closed in that area to keep traffic flowing in a safer way.

