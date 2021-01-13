Cindy Axne Iowa’s lone lawmaker to vote for President Trump’s second impeachment

WASHINGTON (KCRG) -Iowa’s 3rd Distract Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the state’s only representative to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second, historic time on Thursday.

Axne tweeted her intention to vote for impeachment earlier on Wednesday, writing “I ask any parent – what lessons do our children learn if we do not hold the President accountable?”

I ask any American– what example do we set for the world? #IA03 pic.twitter.com/WnqekvK44C — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 13, 2021

As they all indicated prior to the vote, Republican representatives Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra all voted against impeachment on Wednesday. Only 10 Republicans joined the Democrat-majority in voting for impeachment.

Hinson released a statement announcing her opposition to the vote on Wednesday, saying impeachment is “the wrong path forward” and asserting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “bypassing regular order - including the process of collecting evidence, conducting committee hearings, and having preliminary votes - to rush toward a second impeachment of President Trump,” and arguing that “impeachment will only serve to feed the flames and further divide our nation.”

I will oppose the effort to impeach President Trump.



Full Statement➡️https://t.co/f8I8pMLMsF pic.twitter.com/bv9DqlCv41 — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 13, 2021

Hinson also posted photos of her with Capitol Police at a lunch event on Wednesday, “to show our support for the Capitol Police who risk their lives to protect us and defend our democracy every day. Thank you, @CapitolPolice!”

Continuing to show our support for the Capitol Police who risk their lives to protect us and defend our democracy every day. Thank you, @CapitolPolice! https://t.co/N6G66fBAgg pic.twitter.com/FS2o2KiP0z — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 13, 2021

In a statement also released on Wednesday, Miller-Meeks echoed Hinson’s sentiments, writing “As horrific as the events of January 6 were, President Trump has conceded and committed to an orderly transition of power on January 20. Impeaching him with 7 days remaining in his term would only further divide the nation.”

Miller-Meeks also Tweeted photos of her putting up “Thank You” signs to Capitol Police outside her office on Wednesday.

I’m proud to display my support for our US Capitol Police!



Thank you for everything you do! #ia02 pic.twitter.com/Bp4CUmUnVN — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) January 13, 2021

Feenstra also voted “no,” tweeting “I was elected by the great people of #IA04 to deliver results, and with their input and feedback, that’s exactly what I plan to do as we move forward and focus on conducting the business of our country.”

I just voted no on impeachment.



I was elected by the great people of #IA04 to deliver results, and with their input and feedback, that’s exactly what I plan to do as we move forward and focus on conducting the business of our country. pic.twitter.com/W8mvCGoZiW — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) January 13, 2021

Feenstra also tweeted that he voted in support of a House resolution to honor members of the Capitol Police for their service.

Proud to sign on to H.Res.39, honoring the brave USCP & all law enforcement officers that defended the Capitol, and our very Republic, on January 6th.



God bless the men and women who keep Americans safe. https://t.co/MRLi4AcVy0 — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) January 13, 2021

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith released statement on Wednesday in response to the House vote to impeach the President that reads as follows:

“Today, Democrats and Republicans joined in a bipartisan vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection in an attempt to overturn the will of the people. Trump remains a clear and present danger to the Constitution. His crimes are too overwhelming to ignore, and I’m proud of Rep. Cindy Axne for standing up for our country today.

“Five Americans — including a Capitol Police officer — lost their lives in an attack on our democracy that was fueled by months of Trump and Republicans’ casting doubt on our elections. In response to violent insurrection, Iowa Republicans are staying the course on the wrong side of history.

“Rather than stand up to sedition, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Randy Feenstra have chosen Trump over their oath to the Constitution. They should be ashamed of their spinelessness and Iowans will hold them accountable. As the Senate prepares to take action, I implore Senators Grassley and Ernst to join the bipartisan impeachment and put their duty to our country before their party.

“In one week, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will get to work to restore democracy and respect for the rule of law.”

