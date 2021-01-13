Advertisement

Cedar Falls takes sole possession of Mississippi division after 60-55 win at Wash

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Tigers defeated the Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors 60-55 on Tuesday night. With the win, the Tigers improve to 9-1 on the season and take over sole possession of first place in the MVC Mississippi division.

The Warriors suffer their first loss of the season and drop to 7-1.

