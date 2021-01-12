Yes, you should get a COVID-19 vaccine even if you already had COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Cathy Towns asked If you already had Covid should you still get the vaccine?

Answer: Yes you should get vaccinated even if you already had Covid-19. But, there are reasons why you should delay vaccination. The CDC says you should take the vaccine regardless if you already had a COVID-19 infection.

But, only if you’ve recovered from the virus. So if you have the virus when you’re scheduled to get the vaccine, the CDC suggests you wait until after you recover. The CDC says people with a recent infection can delay receiving a vaccine 90 days after their initial infection-but it notes current evidence suggests re-infection is uncommon.

