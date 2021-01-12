Advertisement

Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Black Hawk County are looking for a missing woman and her child.

Shelby Wittenburg, 25, was last seen on Monday, January 4, in Waterloo. She was believed to be driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with no license plates. She was with her infant son.

Wittenburg is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information, contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
Local non-profit holding first of many town halls to tackle social issues
Kimberly Graven holds up a phone, showing a social media post she made that garnered donations...
Eastern Iowa educator seeks donations of snow pants, boots for students in need
Iowa BLM Statewide Coalition's legislative priorities
Iowa BLM groups collaborate to push for legislative action in 2021
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination...
Iowa officials lay out initial plan for COVID-19 Phase 1B