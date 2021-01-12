Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Black Hawk County are looking for a missing woman and her child.

Shelby Wittenburg, 25, was last seen on Monday, January 4, in Waterloo. She was believed to be driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with no license plates. She was with her infant son.

Wittenburg is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information, contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515. In an emergency, call 911.

