Advertisement

US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

COVID is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26. It requires air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight departs to the U.S., and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Travelers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don’t have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. “But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
World warily watches America’s postelection aftershocks
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
House takes up impeachment against Trump
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
The changes include releasing reserved second doses and the expansion of vaccine availability.
Federal changes to COVID-19 vaccine campaign intended to speed rollout