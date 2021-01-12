Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in an incident involving a train and a sport-utility vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:15 p.m., the Coralville Police Department was sent to a report of the incident at a train crossing along Westcor Drive. Upon arrival, officials located two people who were hurt, one of which required hospitalization.

Iowa Interstate Railroad is assisting law enforcement in the investigation as to what happened.

The train was stopped for a period of time, blocking the road and access to U.S. Highway 6 for some nearby businesses. As of mid-afternoon, the train was starting to move again.

