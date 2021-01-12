Advertisement

Trial date reset for man accused of starting deadly fire at Cedar Rapids apartments in 2019

Dallas Tullis, 24, of Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
Dallas Tullis, 24, of Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of intentionally setting a fire that resulted in a death is now set for 9 a.m. on April 20.

Dallas Tullis, 26, was charged with first degree arson and assault on a police officer following the Feb. 28, 2019 incident at Hawthorne Hills Apartments in the 2200 block of C Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

Multiple people were injured during the apartment fire, including 65-year-old Steven Balvin. He died a few days later from his injuries.

Tullis had also been injured in the fire and police said he assaulted an officer and a security guard while receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses told investigators Tullis had several conflicts with other tenants and management personnel in the weeks preceding the fire.

If convicted, Tullis faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

American Legion Post 45 in Manchester announced its grill has been recovered.
Police make arrest in theft of Manchester American Legion grill
Local non-profit holding first of many town halls to tackle social issues
Kimberly Graven holds up a phone, showing a social media post she made that garnered donations...
Eastern Iowa educator seeks donations of snow pants, boots for students in need
Iowa BLM Statewide Coalition's legislative priorities
Iowa BLM groups collaborate to push for legislative action in 2021
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination...
Iowa officials lay out initial plan for COVID-19 Phase 1B