Trial date reset for man accused of starting deadly fire at Cedar Rapids apartments in 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of intentionally setting a fire that resulted in a death is now set for 9 a.m. on April 20.

Dallas Tullis, 26, was charged with first degree arson and assault on a police officer following the Feb. 28, 2019 incident at Hawthorne Hills Apartments in the 2200 block of C Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

Multiple people were injured during the apartment fire, including 65-year-old Steven Balvin. He died a few days later from his injuries.

Tullis had also been injured in the fire and police said he assaulted an officer and a security guard while receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses told investigators Tullis had several conflicts with other tenants and management personnel in the weeks preceding the fire.

If convicted, Tullis faces up to life in prison.

