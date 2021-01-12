Advertisement

State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an additional 83 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,199 more confirmed cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 298,065 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 4,222 total Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state’s data shows COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 3,861 of the reported deaths, and it was a contributing factor in 361 of the reported deaths.

A total of 258,746 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reported 552 people are in the hospital with the virus. An additional 62 patients were admitted to hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 90 people in the ICU and 30 on ventilators. Ventilator usage has continued to drop substantially in the state since it peaked at 155 people on ventilators on November 24.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,453 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,399,888 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 34.7 percent.

