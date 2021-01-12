Advertisement

Republicans Cheney, Katko pledge support for Trump impeachment

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Two Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have said they will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY24) both issued statements on Tuesday saying they intend to vote for the passage of the impeachment resolution against Trump. Democrats have nearly unanimously signaled support for the single of impeachment, accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not,” Cheney wrote, in a statement. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

No Republicans voted in support of Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.

“To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President,” Katko wrote, in a statement.

The House is expected to vote on the matter on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews examine wreckage from a crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Clive.
Officials identify three teens killed in high-speed chase crash in Clive
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Man killed in skid loader accident east of Cedar Rapids
Shelby Wittenburg, 25.
Waterloo Police seeking missing woman, baby
COVID-19 vaccine
State reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Crews work on cleaning up a collision between a train and an SUV on Westcor Drive in Coralville...
Two hurt in collision between SUV, train, in Coralville

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
World warily watches America’s postelection aftershocks
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
House takes up impeachment against Trump
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
The Speaker of the House said President Donald Trump must be charged because of the “seditious...
Pelosi: Trump 'must be removed from office immediately'