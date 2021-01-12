Republicans Cheney, Katko pledge support for Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Two Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have said they will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY24) both issued statements on Tuesday saying they intend to vote for the passage of the impeachment resolution against Trump. Democrats have nearly unanimously signaled support for the single of impeachment, accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not,” Cheney wrote, in a statement. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

No Republicans voted in support of Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.

“To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this President,” Katko wrote, in a statement.

The House is expected to vote on the matter on Wednesday.

